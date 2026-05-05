The Dossier

The Dossier

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hoppah's avatar
hoppah
May 5

There are few things more astonishing to me than the fact that the public, which can avail itself of all of history, including recent history, via the devices they all carry every day, still nods thoughtfully when someone stands up and says "what we need is government to be more involved!" People who stand up and say that today should be reflexively, overwhelmingly and passionately tarred and feathered within seconds of them opening their mouths by a public that has spent the last 20 years watching a huge bloated government systematically destroy the tech industry (once the purest of meritocracies, utterly color and sex-blind), healthcare, transportation, the list is endless.

Furthermore, even the "experts" at the AI companies, the ones actually creating these tools, are prone to falling head-first into their toolset and declaring it alive, conscious, etc. In other words, even the "experts" don't know what they're talking about, another thing the public should have noticed as a generality after the whole COVID debacle.

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NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
May 5

Once one finds out how AI actually works, all should be terrified. It is NOT an exaggeration to explain how AI works as follows:

When given a command like locate the most resilient pile of shit, the Ai will randomly throw piles of shit of various combinations of stuff until one sticks and then it records the metrics on it and that is its solution.

AI is absolutely NOT thinking but simply trying to fine the shortest the path between the problem and the solution regardless of everything else. This can work in some scenarios bit not ALL!

Now Tell me how that's not alarming, that the way AI solves a problem is a complete random action regardless of its impacts oh the rest of the worked because its sole goal is solving the problem.

Tell AI to solve the problem of Cancer and what you get isn't a cure for cancer but something that eliminates all life so cancer is no lamer a threat!

It will be the greedy fools who can't think past the next 2-3 quarterly earrings who will destroy society via AI so BE READY!

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