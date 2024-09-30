Share

The death toll for Hurricane Helene has reached over 100, and 600 Americans are unaccounted for, as massive swaths of the American South are reeling from the devastation wrought by the natural disaster. The Dossier has found that not a single Biden-Harris Administration Cabinet official is on the ground in disaster areas, and none have expressed an intention to visit the sites most impacted by the hurricane.

WebStreet finds companies, acquires them, improves them, and sells them. (And lets you invest)

They buy overlooked businesses already earning money

They improve operations, so they make even more money

They bundle everything into a single, powerful fund that you can invest in. It's like micro private equity on autopilot.

WebStreet is a first-of-its-kind investment platform that allows accredited investors to own fractional shares in cash-flowing online businesses. Check it out today.

Sign up for WebStreet today

President Biden spent Friday to Sunday at the beach in Delaware, according to his public schedule. On Monday, he was at the White House to celebrate the U.S. Olympic team.

When asked what he’s doing to help with the Helene response, Biden said he “was on the phone for two hours yesterday” while he was in reality just sitting on the beach in Delaware.

Vice President Kamala Harris spent the weekend campaigning and raising money on the West Coast, hosting high-dollar fundraisers and rallies in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.

After some blowback, her team then released a Veep-like PR photo Monday on X, showcasing Harris on her plane (with unplugged headphones and blank pieces of paper in front of her), cosplaying a leader who is managing the Helene response.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, despite being the senior infrastructure guy in the Cabinet, is once more nowhere to be found. His public schedule has not been updated since mid-August. Instead of focusing on assisting Helene victims, he is reportedly helping Tim Walz with debate prep for the upcoming vice presidential debate on Tuesday evening. Instead of assisting with disaster relief, “Mayor Pete” is in Minnesota with Tim Walz.

DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas, who presides over FEMA, is also nowhere to be found. When Helene reached American territory, he was in California, hosting an awards ceremony for the U.S. Secret Service.

Instead of assisting with disaster relief efforts, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was in Washington, D.C., Monday to celebrate the Olympic teams at the White House.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is in Italy meeting with the G7 nations, discussing how to impose stringent climate change policies upon humanity.

The EPA Administrator spent last week in New York City at an event called Climate Week NYC.

The U.S. Small Business Administrator spent the weekend in Nebraska celebrating Native American tribes.

The FEMA director is the only mildly senior-level Biden-Harris official on the ground in the disaster areas. However, she is largely doing photo ops with state governors and checking boxes.

This is the reality of an administration entirely controlled by the D.C. bureaucracy. With major swaths of the country in desperate need of federal resources, there is nobody to be held accountable for deploying assets to areas of need. The cognitively-impaired president is at the beach. The vice president couldn’t care less. And the rest of their cabinet is busy fulfilling other “duties.”

Share