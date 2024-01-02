The Dossier contributor helps force resignation of Harvard president
Claudine Gay is out just six months into her tenure at Harvard
Harvard President Claudine Gay has resigned, just weeks after being exposed by independent journalists as a serial plagiarist and unethical charlatan.
The Dossier contributoris one of the select journalists (in addition to the great ), who played an integral role in forcing Gay’s exit from Harvard.
While corporate press stenographers were busy covering up for Harvard and Gay, it was select independent reporters who relentlessly exposed the institutional propaganda behind the Potemkin president at America’s most acclaimed academic institution.
In his pieces for The Dossier and his personal publication, Brunet exposed Gay’s shoddy scholarship, her long list of fabrications, and countless instances of outright plagiarism.
Read the rest of the breaking news from the Harvard Crimson, which published the news at around 1PM ET Tuesday.
Well done, Jordan. Let's take on the next level - the Harvard Corporation Obamassars (Obama Commissars): https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/how-to-get-into-harvard-gay-bobo-corporation
I guess it will take a little longer for the entire DEI industry to collapse under it's own weight. Shame.