Harvard President Claudine Gay has resigned, just weeks after being exposed by independent journalists as a serial plagiarist and unethical charlatan.

While corporate press stenographers were busy covering up for Harvard and Gay, it was select independent reporters who relentlessly exposed the institutional propaganda behind the Potemkin president at America’s most acclaimed academic institution.

In his pieces for The Dossier and his personal publication, Brunet exposed Gay’s shoddy scholarship, her long list of fabrications, and countless instances of outright plagiarism.

Read the rest of the breaking news from the Harvard Crimson, which published the news at around 1PM ET Tuesday.

