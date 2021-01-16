The COVID Testing Industrial Complex has forged China’s richest man
And the FDA rolled out the red carpet for his Beijing-based pharma giant.
The COVID Testing Industrial Complex is raking in hundreds of billions of dollars in global revenue, and it has helped a Chinese businessman exponentially increase his wealth over the course of the past year, to the point where he has become the richest person in all of Asia.
Step aside, Jack Ma. There’s a new man in China topping the rich list.
With an e…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.