Since the beginning of the Biden presidency (and even before that), the corporate media has taken pains to declare any objective analysis of the president’s declining faculties as an outright conspiracy theory.

This standard didn’t just apply to the left of center media powerhouses. The censorship enveloped the entire ecosystem, from The Wall Street Journal to The New York Times, and to the dominant digital platforms in the space. Pretty much every credentialed publication with White House-accredited journalists either self censored or actively participated in the cover up.

The United States has the world’s most powerful fighting force. And our media overlords decided that we weren’t allowed to know who was picking up that 3AM phone call in the event of a national emergency.

They still won’t inform us about who is really in charge.

One of the biggest mysteries in Washington, D.C. involves the unknown identity of the person or persons who are possess the keys to the world’s most powerful country. To this day, this secret remains an entirely unreported mystery. The real White House power structure is closely guarded by a select group of insiders, who have never discussed this matter in a public forum.

For years and years, the corporate press lied through omission and deceit abuot Joe Biden’s clear and present physical and cognitive capacity issues, happily reporting on this administration as if there’s nothing unusual going on at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. From afar, the “normies” knew that Joe Biden was simply not well enough to carry out the overwhelming duties of the presidency. But the media, which buried the truth to prioritze the mission, allowed for a massive void in reporting on the true power portfolio within the Biden White House. Until now, the corporate press reported on this administration as if there was nothing to discover beyond the printed organizational chart.

They’ve all known that something has been horribly wrong since the inauguration of President Joe Biden, yet the public has been left entirely in the dark about who or what group of individuals sits atop the chain of command.

On Sunday, Axios reported that Biden’s top aides have been keeping his condition hidden “since the beginning of his presidency.”

Suddenly, it’s okay to report this obvious reality. But it’s still not okay to tell us who is making the decisions involving redeploying the U.S. military to the Middle East and Africa.

Now, suddenly, after Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance, the media has decided to report on Biden’s critical and continuous decline. The short-lived era of “cheap fakes” has come to an end!

Despite the incredible efforts to portray Joe Biden as a president fit for office, normal Americans have known for quite some time that this is not the case. See the below poll, which shows that most registered voters were already well aware of his cognitive decline. The debate just confirmed what we already knew.

Team Biden's allies in the media haven't suddenly discovered that he's unfit for office. Donald Trump outperformed expecations, while Biden wildly underperformed, and it was enough to launch an emergency pivot away from their once prized puppet. The corporate media wants Biden to step down because they can no longer hide that he's not the one calling the shots, in addition to being a national embarrassment and wildly unfit for the office.

The decision wasnt taken lightly. Having a figurehead POTUS was a dream for the media. Nonetheless, in candidates like Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom, they can find themselves upgraded Uniparty vessells and Company Men who will do and say what is necessary to advance the interests of The Party. They may have thrown Joe Biden to the wolves, but our wholly corrupt and deceitful media remains committed to obfuscating the truth to protect the ruling class.

