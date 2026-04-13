The Dossier

The Dossier

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SoakerCity
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Michael G. Venaccio's avatar
Michael G. Venaccio
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Good Monday All..

Very good analysis, thank you for posting this. For 47 years, 7 presidents have stated that Iran must not have a nuclear weapon. Now, when one finally acts to make the world safer, a lot of people get on his case for doing so. What would people rather have, a nuclear armed Iran with the leaders who would use it in a heartbeat to fulfill a false ideology, or a safer world where people were not held hostage by Iran's demands???

A review of recent events shows that Iran DOES have the missile capability to reach many targets in the Middle East, Asia and Europe. Yet it seems that the Europeans would rather live under the Iranian nuclear threat rather than do something about it. The same applies to many US Citizens and politicians. Of course one party would subject the world to Iranian tyranny rather than support Mr. Trump. They want to see him fail.

BTW if Mr. Biden and the Democrats had not worshipped on the alter of climate change, we could have now had a better oil distribution system, the Keystone Pipeline and more refineries.

What concerns me is the propensity of the American Voter to vote against their best interests, this includes voting control of the senate and house to the Democrats in the mid-terms.

These are my thoughts on the topic, but believers know that The Lord is in control of all events and His plans will prevail.

Have a great week everyone.

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