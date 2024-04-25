Get a load of this:

A shadowy dark money political organization called The American Sunlight Project has entered the arena, assisted by glowing interviews in The New York Times and elsewhere, and it’s led by none other than the infamous former Biden “disinformation czar” Nina Jankowicz.

While at DHS, Jankowicz was tasked with spinning up an entity called “the Disinformation Governance Board of the United States,” a very communist-sounding agency that was purposed with censoring American citizens in the name of democracy.

After some intense blowback from liberty loving Americans (and investigative journalism finding that she was a consistent promulgator of misinformation and outright disinformation), Jankowicz had her department shut down, and then proceeded to rage quit from her Ministry of Truth rebrand effort. She then sued Fox News for being too critical of her efforts.

The newly-announced Jankowicz-led American Sunlight project claims a mission statement of exposing “the infrastructure and funding behind the disinformation campaigns that are attempting to undermine American democracy.”

As for its own infrastructure and funding, Ms Jankowicz has refused to reveal those details.

Your humble correspondent, who was in search of answers to fill in the transparency gaps, had a very interesting back and forth with the X account page for The American Sunlight project.

We began the exchange by asking why they won’t disclose their donors. The account replied: “Giving you more people to unfairly attack isn’t a priority for us. We have actual work to do to protect this nation.” The exchange continued, with the organization attempting to belittle The Dossier’s efforts at transparency.

Ah, yes, the defenders of democracy are too busy to do transparency and such. There is work to do to save democracy from darkness, they say.

But they were not too busy to engage in a lengthy exchange with yours truly, while continually mocking and ridiculing efforts to seek accountability from an outfit led by a former senior government official.

The Dossier has discovered that the group has several links to major leftwing donors and political advocacy outfits.

Carlos Álvarez-Aranyos, Jankowicz’s cofounder of the new “disinformation” organization, runs a Democrat communications firm that has advanced countless smear operations against President Trump. In undemocratic fashion, Álvarez-Aranyos and his colleagues have wage a series of political sabotage campaigns, with the hopes to remove President Trump from the ballot this November. Álvarez-Aranyos’s previous work has been supported by the Rockefeller Foundation and other far-left outfits.

The lack of transparency for the new “disinformation” dark money organization is particularly worrisome, given that Jankowicz previously registered as a Foreign Agent for the U.K. government after quitting her Biden Admin job.

Share