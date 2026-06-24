The Dossier

The Dossier

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Rebel2Tyrants's avatar
Rebel2Tyrants
Jun 24

Well, many people, myself included, would argue that the last three items in your list are still systematically destroying our families and our culture. AI is a greater threat than all of these put together.

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Miartisme's avatar
Miartisme
Jun 24

I feel that the last half of the innovations did and still are ruining our society. Maybe I should write a book showing how he is wrong and why the facts show the opposite. AI lies and I’ve called AI out on its lies showing proof of its errors.

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