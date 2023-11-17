Jerome Adams, the lunatic former surgeon general in the Trump White House, has published a book on his "lessons from the front lines" of the Covid-19 crisis.

In the introduction to the book, titled “Crisis And Chaos,” the publisher advertises Adams as "America's former top doctor," despite having served in what amounts to a ceremonial post.

But before we get to that, here’s what Dr Adams has been up to since Joe Biden took over.

Since leaving the White House, Adams has rebranded as a woke social justice warrior champion of “health equity.” He has leveraged this to secure seats on several pharmaceutical boards in diversity-related no-show positions. Moreover, he now commands a $500,000+ salary as Purdue University’s Executive Director of Health Equity Initiatives, a position created for him by Mitch Daniels, the former governor of Indiana who later served as president of Purdue.

So it shouldn’t come as much as a surprise that Adams fully leans in on the race narrative, despite the book ostensibly being about Covid-19 and his time in the White House.

I wasted an hour of my life reading this book so you wouldn’t have to. Here’s a few tidbits so you can get a sense of the thinking (or lack thereof) coming from the White House Coronavirus Task Force brain trust.

Adams believes the healthcare system is racist, and that’s somehow connected to what happened from 2019-2023. As evidence, he decries the "deeply rooted bias and racism in our healthcare system," citing a pulse oximeter, which, due to technical reasons, doesn't work as well for people who have dark skin pigmentation, as evidence of a racist system.

In another part of his book, Adams suggests he was ridiculed because he is black. Anthony Fauci and former CDC Director Robert Redfield were let off easy because they were white, he suspects. It’s definitely confusing, because many of us were equally critical of these three amigos, if not more so against Mr Fauci.

Adams credits Dr Scott Atlas with pushing the CDC to change their guidance, so that schools can get back open. This is perhaps the only mini scoop in the entire book. Dr Atlas deserves our enormous respect and praise for getting this done. Adams, however, then kind of takes back this compliment, claiming that Atlas didn't do so in "the safest way," whatever that means.

Remember when Gov Ron DeSantis told those high schoolers to take off their masks? Here’s the clip:

Adams says that was racist, typical of a "White man in the South bullying a Black teenager over a health concern."

First of all, it’s definitely a bold play for Adams to declare Tampa as “The South.” But anyway, his publisher should consider changing the title of this book to: "I'm Jerome Adams, & you're racist."

Later, Adams declares that he and Dr Deborah Birx (better known as Scarf Lady) heroically "risked their lives traveling the country" in order "to appeal directly to governors and states to adopt COVID-19 precautions."

Wow. Stunning. And. Brave.

The former surgeon general strongly dislikes Gov DeSantis, who he alleges spread “disinformation” for advising against Covid mRNA shots for children.

And finally, Adams concludes his weird book with the following screed:

"Surviving Covid-19 wasn't just about the virus. It was and is about surviving ourselves, our biases, & our failure to address root causes that contributed to our suffering."

I'll never get that hour back, but I hope you all at least got some entertainment out of it. The Dossier rates this book a 1 out of 100, because of that one semi congratulatory line item about Dr Atlas.

