Show me your papers: New York rolls out vaccine passport program
Digitized segregation has arrived.
What was labeled an unhinged conspiracy theory just last year has become a reality today.
Unindicted human rights criminal Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that New York has rolled out the nation’s first COVID vaccine passport program with the introduction of the “Excelsior Pass.”
According to reports, the COVID-19 vaccine passport is already ready f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.