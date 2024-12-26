Share

Over the week, we’ve witnessed a heated debate on social media over immigration and tech policy and its ramifications for American citizens, who are often displaced in the conversation.

The “tech bros,” led by Elon Musk and many prominent venture capitalists and entrepreneurs in the tech space, have argued that it is essential for the U.S. to reform immigration policy under Trump term two, specifically, to allow for more foreign workers to fill various tech roles. They argue that there are simply not enough qualified American workers to fill the demand in the field. Musk has likened it to building “the best sports team” because of the “dire shortage” of tech talent, while others say bringing skilled labor from abroad will take the American economy to new heights.

Unsurprisingly, this coalition of prominent voices — many of whom are hoping to leverage their support for President Trump into policy action — has received extensive pushback on X and elsewhere, especially from those who voted for President-elect Trump.

I believe that most of these men have good intentions, and most are truly patriotic citizens, but they are coming off as both ignorant and entitled, which isn’t particularly surprising since many of them sat on their hands while San Francisco turned into a third-world slum.

Most importantly, their unsolicited but incentivized policy recommendations would have catastrophic ramifications for American citizens.

The issue begins in the education system, which doesn’t facilitate the interests of gifted students. After High School, American students are then forced to compete globally with foreign students for slots in prized U.S. STEM university programs. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Mr. Musk and his acquaintances are struggling to find American talent when the system all too often leaves Americans behind while elevating foreign nationals into prized university programs.

It continues into the job market when Americans need to compete against foreigners on H-1B visas who will take a much lower salary (via government-incentivized programs that benefit the corporation) than their citizen peers.

There’s a philosophical component that underpins this debate, too. It seems many of the proponents for a more robust legal importation policy believe that elected officials need not prioritize the American citizen over outsiders. To them, America represents something merely akin to an LLC.

Yet America became the greatest economic engine in the world because a significant amount of our citizens stayed true to our founding ideas and applied those principles to their work. Should we lose the ideas that connect Americans, we become nothing more than a purposeless technocratic meritocracy that would inevitably become enveloped by dictatorial rulers.

America does not need to import foreign talent for our system to thrive. There is plenty of talent and emerging talent here. Our industries should feel a responsibility for hiring and training that talent, given that they operate within the most business-friendly environment the world has ever known.

Somehow, Taiwan, South Korea, etc, became tech and AI powerhouses without importing a single new citizen from abroad. They don’t need to import (and prioritize) foreigners over their citizens. And, of course, America should solve our disastrous illegal immigration debacle before lifting a finger to bring more foreign labor, legal or illegal, into the country.

Blockbusting cheap labor into the country does not magically solve any of our issues. It only exacerbates them and leaves American citizens further behind. Without reorienting the incentive structure, Americans will continually find themselves discriminated against and frozen out of good jobs in the sector.

And the president-elect’s supporters, unlike some tech titans who often play both sides of the political horse race, know that America first means putting Americans first.

