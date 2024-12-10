Share

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Trump’s director of national intelligence (DNI) nominee, began the process of meeting with senators on Capitol Hill this week, hoping to set herself up for a smooth confirmation process after Inauguration Day.

It appears that the Senate establishment has strategically withdrawn from its campaign against Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, which is good news for those seeking desperately needed reform in the Pentagon. However, senators are now redirecting their energies in a seeming attempt to creae hurdles to Gabbard’s confirmation for the intel chief post.

Several senators appear to have honed in on Gabbard’s 2017 visit to Syria when she was a Democratic representative in Congress and her subsequent appeal to narratives that legitimized the authority of recently deposed Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Of course, Gabbard was far from the only high-profile U.S. politician to meet with Mr Assad. In doing so, she joined a laundry list of Democrats who had engaged with the Alawite despot, such as Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama’s ambassador to Syria.

Pelosi with Assad in 2007

Nonetheless, Gabbard indeed has a bit of a vulnerability here, and I think it would behoove her to continue to make it clear that she completely supports President-elect Trump’s Middle East doctrine.

What Gabbard missed in her 2017 visit was the reality that there’s not always a “good guy” when we’re scrutinizing tribal warfare and long-term skirmishes in Syria. Assad, who blundered every geopolitical maneuver imaginable, spent his days “in power” propped up by Shia militias controlled by Iran. He also received a huge lift from the Russian military, which uses Syria to secure strategically vital areas of interest.

On the other side, we witnessed Sunni militants — several of which were state-backed groups sponsored by Turkey, Qatar, and other regional power brokers — attempting to topple Damascus under the banner of several original and rebranded jihadist and “moderate rebel” organizational structures. It’s safe to say that most of those militants shared immoral intentions, too. Then you have the Kurds and plenty of other state and regional interests with their own goals, and it makes Syria an enormously complicated topic.

All that is stated to make the point that the Senate establishment has no right to judge Tulsi Gabbard for making a trip that she would probably privately acknowledge today was a mistake.

This is the same Senate establishment that enthusiastically supported virtually every botched foreign policy endeavor of the post-9/11 era. To name a handful of Bush, Obama, and Biden-era disasters:

Funding and arming “moderate rebels” in Syria

Demanding a “two-state solution” that would result in a Palestinian state run by jihadists

Endorsing Hillary Clinton’s operation to overthrow Gaddafi and turn Libya into a failed state

The multi-trillion-dollar Afghanistan boondoggle

The multi-trillion-dollar Iraq boondoggle

The Iran Deal

The anti-human Paris Climate Accords

Celebrating the Islamist “Arab Spring” that threatened allied governments

And the list goes on!

Senators simply have no ground to stand on in their attempt to nitpick on foreign policy. After all, they had no problem confirming Biden DNI Avril Haines, an Obama flunkie who served as John Brennan’s former deputy at the CIA, by an 84-10 margin.

They should instead do the right thing and confirm the president-elect’s nominees. That especially includes Tulsi Gabbard, a 21-year U.S. Army service member, who has the temperament, moral values structure, knowledge, and character necessary to keep America safe and protect the rights of its citizens.

