Season Two of COVID Mania Begins
“Public health experts” are doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.
The COVID-19 hysteria cycle has come full circle.
Respiratory sickness season is around the corner, and with the rise in related illnesses has come a rise in detected COVID cases. Case counts are growing across the United States, especially in areas of the country that are seeing colder weather, and many states have already reacted to this increase by i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.