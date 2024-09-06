Share

The coronavirus era laid waste to countless victims. And no, I’m not talking about a virus.

The people in charge across the world, with few exceptions, lied, deceived, and misbehaved on an unprecedented, global scale. We experienced the fastest roll-up of power in human history. Dissenters were tagged with the most unfair and destructive labels imaginable. And the very same people who imposed incredible and avoidable suffering, these forces weaponized the crisis to attempt to impose a “Great Reset” of tyranny upon humanity.

With so many sovereign rulers so diabolically calculating and malicious, it naturally created an opening for citizens in the Western world to start to reexamine their worldview. Now that we’ve cleared the great virus scare of the 21st century, we find ourselves with a massive vacuum of trust.

Some took a healthy, objective, and rational approach to checking their premises and biases, finding productive ways to reinforce and/or repair their moral and ideological compass. Others, however, didn’t have the facilities to perform this retrospective analysis, and they embraced the black pill of nihilistic nothingness. They rendered themselves incapable of separating *any* truth from fiction.

"If everybody always lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather that nobody believes anything any longer,” Hannah Arendt, the famed 20th-century German-American historian, once said of the fallout from mass manipulation campaigns. “And a people that no longer can believe anything cannot make up its mind. It is deprived not only of its capacity to act but also of its capacity to think and to judge. And with such a people you can then do what you please."

The most extreme elements of the advocates for nihilistic nothingness concluded that all previously understood knowledge must be a big fat lie. In the context of the history of Western civilization, some even now presume, using faulty logic, that the accepted good guys must have been the bad guys, and vice versa! The United States, the historical Anglosphere, and the core pillars of Western civilization were no longer forces for incredible human flourishing. Rather, our culture, traditions, and institutions must have always been a historically immoral force, they concluded. The blackpillers have decided that it’s time to burn it all down, declare war on history itself, and throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Nefarious actors have arrived at the scene of the crime with promises to advance the real truth. You can identify these forces through their claim that they are just innocently asking questions, despite a hardened ideological motive, and by those who insist that they are pioneers discovering historic and ancient truths that “they’ve been hiding from you this whole time,” especially when it comes to events that have been poured over for decades. They’re ready to bring you out of the blackpill pit, pick up the pieces, and restructure the masterpiece, with the clear mission to weaponize that vacuum and remake history entirely.

Sure, things are somewhat broken now, but it wasn’t always that way. Not so long ago, our society once broadly accepted the notion that a proper hierarchal framework was necessary, one that delegated the sacred privilege of dissecting truth from fiction to the institutions and indviduals with battle-tested, almost universally approved credentials. Yes, there are real heroes in our shared history. And the same is true about the villains. We need not confuse the two. There is a reason why so much of the renowned historic scholarship comes to that conclusion, and it’s not purely because of the nihilistic notion that the people in charge write the books.

Today the individual citizen finds himself in a greatly advantageous environment to the truth seeker, who can “do your own research” on an infinite amount of topics, but it’s also a potential recipe for disaster and downfall.

Despite living in an era where almost all of the information in the world is readily available at our fingertips, we find ourselves within an information landscape under which the man, woman, or AI program with the most visibility and influence can create its own bubble of reality.

There remains great societies, institutions, and individuals in our world. And many honest brokers came before us who continued the righteous tradition of promoting truth and reason. We must not be fooled into abandoning our core civilizational tenets, and our proud, righteous history as Americans and those raised in the Western tradition, because these historic truths have nothing to do with the incapacity of our current ruling class.

Don’t take the black pill. Embrace reason and truth. Reject nihilistic nothingness.

