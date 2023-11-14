The favorite “Jewish” organization paraded around by the likes of AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and the rest of The Squad (sometimes referred to as the Hamas Caucus) is unsurprisingly, not so much Jewish as it is a far-left extremist group that has embraced every fringe political endeavor imaginable.

On Monday, a group called “Rabbis For Ceasefire” suddenly emerged in Washington, D.C., demanding that Israel stop its campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

And plenty of progressive representatives were on hand to celebrate the idea of a “Jewish” group laundering their apparent heritage to cater to an ideology.

On its website, Rabbis For Peace presents itself as a coalition of Jews from all walks of life, declaring that they are “Rabbis from Conservative, Reform, Modern Orthodox, Reconstructionist, and Renewal communities.”

But the truth is very separate from the above advertising.

The Dossier has discovered that Rabbis For Ceasefire is fiscally sponsored by a far-left “Jewish” institution called the Kadima Reconstructionist Community, a Seattle-based outfit that describes itself as a “progressive community of inclusion, social justice, and Jewish tradition for Jews and our allies.”

As you’ll see in a moment, this is the Antifa/BLM/transgender flag flying wing of the Jewish community, minus the practice of Judaism, plus the gross fetishization of Jewish ritual objects.

On their website, the Seattle group says it is “committed to racial, economic and gender justice, we bridge spirituality and social justice through Shabbat and holiday celebration, inter-generational learning, and solidarity work with #blacklivesmatter, immigration justice organizations, and movements to end the Israeli occupation.”

Yes, you read that correctly. They want to “end the Israeli occupation,” meaning, they want to end Israel.

David Basior, the rabbi of the Seattle-based community, has frequently explained in the past that his congregation stands against Israel publicly, noting in multiple interviews with “radical” openly socialist and communist outlets that they are an “organization that is against the Israeli occupation.”

Mr Basior was on hand at the “Rabbis 4 Ceasefire” rally in D.C.

It’s not just Israel that doesn’t have the right to exist, according to this coalition. The Kadima Reconstructionist Community also believes that they reside on stolen land in the United States, declaring that they are “located on the unceded land of the Coast Salish peoples. Both Israel and America are occupied!

Basior and his congregation have engaged in all kinds of far-left activism over the years, demanding support for several extremist movements.

David Basior at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone, which was set up by Antifa militants / Gregory Gutterman Scruggs/The Times of Israel

Check out some of the photos from their Facebook page, in which Kadima supports the dismantling of police, fundraisers for Islamic terrorist-aligned entities, and the BLM movement:

Yes, they participated in a fundraiser for Ilhan Omar

And just days after the horrific Hamas attacks on Israel, Basior appeared on Democracy Now to demand an “end to the occupation,” Despite one of his congregation’s former employees being killed in the attacks.

Rabbis For Ceasefire and its fiscal sponsor in Kadima have been revealed as nothing more than the Antifa/BLM/transgender flag flying wing of the “Jewish” community. No wonder the Hamas Caucus loves them.

