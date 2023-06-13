Red State has a new piece out that is making the rounds, advancing the idea that the man who bribed the Biden Crime Family is a “Russian asset” beholden to Putin and the like.

Burisma Holdings founder Mykola Zlochevsky, the man who is accused of bribing the Biden family to the tune of 5 to 10 million dollars, is “believed to be an asset of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) by the United States intelligence community, according to a national security source speaking to RedState on condition of anonymity,” Red State reported.

This piece is surely good fodder for the TV talking heads, who will now declare, “see, it is Biden who is the Russian asset, not Trump!”

Unfortunately, it just doesn’t make any sense.

We at The Dossier hate the use of anonymous sources, especially those who come from the “national security” blob. Red State’s reporting is geopolitically misguided and adds unnecessary confusion to a more straightforward explanation for the Biden family’s bribery scandal.

Here’s what I believe, based on the facts surrounding the case, is the most likely explanation for what actually happened and who was behind it all.

Mykola Zlochevsky, who is Ukrainian, is not a "Russian asset," he is just not antagonistic against Russia. Of course, in the eyes of the Uniparty national security state, any man affiliated with Ukraine who is not full throttle in love with the NATO-Kiev pact must be a Russian asset, compromised by Russian intelligence.

The truth of the matter requires more refinement.

In the brief history of Ukraine as an independent state, its oligarchs have often times been represented as essentially their own political entities, not entirely attached to one state (Ukraine) or another (Russia). Before the uptick in kinetic activity between Russia and Ukraine, the oligarchs were the ultimate fence sitters, playing both sides to get the best deal. They were motivated by power and prestige, not nationalistic sentiment. It’s worth understanding the Burisma bribery scandal within this framework.

Now, Joe Biden, as Vice President, acted to thwart Ukraine's investigation into Burisma (the merits of which are irrelevant to this case, due to the widespread corruption in Ukraine) because of a bribe. It has little to do with the Ukrainian state or the Russian state.

“Quid Pro Joe” infamously revealed a few years back that as Vice President, he withheld a billion dollars in funding for Ukraine until they relieved the prosecutor investigating Burisma, which paid out millions to Hunter Biden, but allegedly gave more to the Biden family behind the scenes.

When business was booming, Burisma was bringing in some $400 million in annual revenue. By planting Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma with a lucrative no-show gig, and reportedly offering the Biden family additional millions, Zlochevsky was protecting the business interests of himself and his partners. Zlochevsky did this through a reported means of widespread bribery, which has become standard practice in Ukraine, often ranked as the most corrupt country in Europe.

In short:

Zlochevsky, a very wealthy man (once listed as worth hundreds of millions of dollars), bribes the Biden family, "invests" $5-10 million with them. Then, Joe is activated, and he gets Viktor Shokin (the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Zlochevsky’s company) axed to protect Burisma and get Kiev off their back. When Joe takes care of business, Burisma is now cleared of any further political and financial vulnerability.

Now, this is only one of many scandals surrounding the Biden Crime Family, which has indeed reportedly involved itself in nation-state bribery schemes in the past. However, the Burisma bribe situation is more so a simple case of Quid Pro Joe doing his thing in exchange for the personal enrichment of his family.

