A senior official within the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), which is one of the most influential Washington, D.C. policy shops, is calling on the Biden Administration to deliver nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

In a piece penned by Michael Rubin, a senior fellow with AEI, the “foreign policy expert” makes the case that nukes for Ukraine are not only their right to possess, but would act as a means to prevent Russia from using nuclear weapons on Kiev.

“The non-proliferation mafia might howl with outrage,” Rubin declares, in mocking the idea that there is any downside risk to arming Volodomyr Zelensky’s regime in Kiev.

Describing Russian President Vladimir Putin, a man with an 80+% approval rating in his country, as “desperate and erratic,” the AEI “expert” states:

“For Biden, the question is now two-fold: How to deter Russian use of tactical nuclear weapons and how to respond should he use them. The same strategy answers both.”

“The simple fact is this,” Rubin writes. “United States maintains nuclear weapons because they are an effective deterrent against other nuclear states. Ukraine should have the same right.”

While previously known as a slush fund for Bush-era neoconservative ideologues, AEI has since pivoted into the arenas of transgender ideology normalization and — through the employment of former FDA Director turned Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb — shilling for the pharmaceutical industry. AEI’s “roadmap to reopening” was published at the beginning of the covid hysteria, and it successfully convinced many policymakers to continue draconian measures while waiting for the vaccine. The “roadmap” was drafted by officials from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, among other Pharma-funded snake oil salesmen.

An institution best known for its unapologetic advocacy for the devastating wars of the 21st century just cannot shake its thirst for human carnage. Unfortunately, AEI is hardly alone. Virtually all of the major D.C.-based foreign policy think tanks, whether “right leaning” or “left leaning” in their public facing composition, completely support the Uniparty’s indefinite war footing abroad.

