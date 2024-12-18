California Governor Gavin Newsom appears to be missing the days of having unlimited power, so he’s decided to fire up the masses about the possible spread of Bird Flu in California despite such incidents never occurring.

Check out The Dossier’s amazing sponsors, which are curated exclusively for our readers, and it helps to support our work.

Surprise vet bills can certainly bite. But fear not, pet insurance can be your lifeline. Some plans cover major surgeries. Check out our top-rated pet insurance providers, with some plans offering coverage for just $1 a day. With the right coverage, you could keep your pet (and your wallet) happy.

Please view our list of the Best Pet Insurance providers in your area to find the best fit for you.

See providers in your area

On Wednesday, Newsom declared a state emergency, ordering more “monitoring” and “tracking” resources with the seeming hopes of dialing up another PCR testing pandemic. California will now deploy the largest testing and monitoring system in the nation to hunt down the Super Bird Sniffles.

"This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak," Governor Newsom said in the statement Wednesday.

"Building on California’s testing and monitoring system — the largest in the nation — we are committed to further protecting public health, supporting our agriculture industry, and ensuring that Californians have access to accurate, up-to-date information," he added. "While the risk to the public remains low, we will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus."

The news came on the heels of the CDC reporting the first “severe” Bird flu case in the United States, reporting that an undisclosed individual in Louisiana has been hospitalized after being potentially exposed to questionable poultry. The CDC said its viral genome data showed a strain unrelated to the bird flu cases documented in cattle.

Bird Flu is not particularly threatening to cattle, and there is no evidence that it can spread from human to human.

Over at The New York Times, serial covid panic monger reporter Apoorva Mandavilli writes:

“Many experts, including those at the World Health Organization, have faulted the U.S. response to the outbreak.

Until recently, nearly all testing of cattle and of people who might be infected with the virus has been voluntary. Bird flu does not yet spread easily among people, but every untreated infection is an opportunity for it to gain the ability to do so, experts have warned.”

She alluded to “experts” twice. We better be taking this very seriously now!

There is zero documented evidence that birds can transmit “bird flu” to humans, with studies declaring the evidence “inefficient” at best and nonexistent at worst. So the cattle-to-human transmission angle has been the bait necessary to get the corporate media and Government Health agencies fired up to warn about the next “big one,” but it’s still baseless scaremongering because there is no evidence for human-to-human transmission of Bird Flu (H5N1) ever occurring.

The anti-humans in the political world, in corporate media, and in global and “public health” often attempt to weaponize Bird Flu as an excuse to call for the culling of cattle or the mass dumping of raw milk. Very conveniently, the slaughtering of cattle serves to advance their “green” agenda because they believe that these animals make “climate change” worse.

Share