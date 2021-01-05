Power Grab: COVID-19 reinfection risk is virtually nonexistent, but 'experts' pretend otherwise
The ruling class is leveraging a massively overstated reinfection risk to continue sweeping up rights.
You’re not supposed to know that the chances of being infected with COVID-19 twice are so astronomically low that it’s only worth discussing if you also believe it’s important to warn the world about the dangers of falling into a sinkhole the moment you step outside your front door.
Still, with the ruling class now likening human beings to mere vectors …
