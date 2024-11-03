Share

The corporate media has gone into overdrive attempting to psyop and demoralize the general public into heeding their demands. Don’t take the bait.

In the days and hours in the run up to Election Day, we are being met with endless amounts of propaganda, both in polling and in media programming, which is intended to paint a picture of a surging Harris campaign. The propaganda operation seeks to dissuade Trump voters from showing up, while motivating Harris voters to turn out.

There’s been endless chatter about the state of the polls, and how much to an extent they are corrupted.

Winning an election is simple. It comes down to collective turnout. In the U.S. two-party system, we are still very much split down the middle. Whichever side can motivate their side to turn out (in key areas) wins.

The Trump campaign has made a wise and concerted effort to ensure voters cast their ballots before Election Day, and the early returns on that data look promising. By far their biggest mistake of 2020 was the insistence upon the traditional method of voting merely on Election Day, after the Dems weaponized the Covid hysteria era to redraw the rules. Instead of embracing the “new rules,” as unsavory as they might be, conservatives sometimes fall into the trap of maintaining “traditions” that handicap their political aspirations. In this election, the new strategy of working within the whole of the new ruleset is paying dividends. Republican voters are breaking records across many states, and especially in swing states.

Polls are the polls, but the early voting returns are much better data than polls conducted by a variety of corrupted and deceitful corporate media outlets.

Trump supporters are super motivated. This does not appear to be the case with Harris supporters. No amount of “polling” information operation can change that reality.

We remain super bullish that President Trump is going to win this one decisively, even with the very real possibility of robust fraud occurring within the “election integrity” space.

Feel free to drop your thoughts and predictions in the replies.

