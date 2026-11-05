The Dossier

The Dossier

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Justin Santo Domingo's avatar
Justin Santo Domingo
2d

Trump betrayed his MAGA base, and started working plan z, following his financiers orders. Journalists who have a semblance of a spine reported on this, and were subsequently called out…..because that’s the price of truth.

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Patrick Kniesler's avatar
Patrick Kniesler
2d

You're blaming truth tellers for making sure people know the truth. Voting for GOP candidates doesn't lead to prosperity, prosecution of political or trafficking crimes, and certainly not freedom from foreign influence.

The question is, why are you defending the GOP rather than also searching for their replacement? For a solution? I look around and see the population who voted for Trump largely thinks politics is so broken they may never vote again. This means they'll look for other solutions to power dynamics.

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