Anthony Fauci’s new book has granted the public more detail concerining the truly impeccable timing of Pfizer’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine trial data rollout.

We already know that Pfizer decided to inexplicably delay publishing the results of their mRNA trial from October 2020 to right after the election, following public and private efforts to prevent President Trump from being granted an “October surprise” that would’ve been helpful to his campaign.

In retrospect, the shots were nothing more than junk genetic material. No lives were lost in delaying the distribution of these failed science experiment mRNA injections. Nonetheless, the operation succeeded in taking away a political victory for Trump and delivering it to Biden. At the time, the majority of the public was truly terrified of the Wuhan sniffles, with many voters tethering their vote to the candidate who they believed could best defeat a virus.

In his new book, “On Call,” Fauci reveals that Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, called him the night after Biden was declared the winner of the election, to inform him of Pfizer's "game-changing results" from the (surely rigged) mRNA trial.

Fauci writes:

“On November 7, after the absentee ballots were counted, Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election. It was the very next night that Albert Bourla, Pfizer's CEO, called me away from my neighbors' fire pit to inform me about the game-changing results from the Pfizer mRNA vaccine trial. I finally thought we had truly turned a corner in defeating this terrible disease.”

In another interesting tidbit, Fauci discusses Trump’s FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn declaring that he would not go along with the Trump Administration’s plan to roll out the vaccine before the election.

Fauci says that Hahn “made it clear to the Trump administration that in terms of vaccine authorization he and his agency would not be pressured into taking scientifically inorrect action,” adding that “vaccine approvals would not be rushed just because the White House hoped that they would be approved before the election.”

Why the sudden change of heart? Was it as Fauci described?

Just one year later, Hahn would join Flagship Pioneering, the company that founded Moderna. That part didn’t make it into Fauci’s book.

It sure seems like Albert Bourla, the horse doctor who runs Pfizer, and Stephen Hahn, who remains at Flagship, know something that might be the subject of much-needed congressional hearings and law enforcement investigations.

It’s not like this would be the first time Pfizer and the gang have lied, comitted massive fraud, and deceved the public…

On the economics front, the incentive to delay quickly became clear in the renegotiated contracts between the U.S. government and mRNA distributors. Pfizer and Moderna very noticeably struck a much more lucrative deal with the Biden Administration than they did with the Trump Administration.

The original deal with Pfizer was negotiated by the Trump Administration during the days of Operation Warp Speed. It paid the pharma giant $19.50 a dose. The Biden Administration would eventually sign off on a deal to give Pfizer approximately $30.48 per dose, resulting in an astronomical 56+% hike from the deal negotiated by the Trump administration.

At the peak of Covid hysteria, Pfizer was bringing in almost $10 billion in net income per quarter, thanks to a 33% mRNA profit margin in the U.S. market.

Instead of engaging in wild goose chases, Congress would be wise to refocus its efforts on launching investigations against these massive pharmaceutical companies, and holding them accountable for engaging in fraudulent and nefarious activities. States have already launched their own efforts to pursue justice, so there’s no reason why it can’t be done on the federal level.

Share