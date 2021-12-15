Is Omicron really a “new strain,” or is there more than meets the eye to this latest COVID narrative?
Say I’m a scientist who has just discovered a previously undetected matter in the universe. Let’s call it Purple Matter. The world never bothered to test specifically for Purple Matter until now, because they had no idea Purple Matter existed.
Somehow, m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Dossierto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.