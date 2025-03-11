Share

Opponents of the Trump Administration are up in arms about the ongoing deportation proceedings against Mahmoud Khalil, a recent Columbia University graduate who allegedly "led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization," according to a statement from the Trump Administration’s Department of Homeland Security.

On Saturday, ICE agents arrested Khalil, a green card holder and native of Syria, and he is reportedly being held in a detention facility. On Monday, a federal judge ordered the government not to deport Khalil, citing the need to review a petition opposing his deportation.

Khalil arrived in America from Syria in December of 2022 and immediately began participating in extremist movements on campus.

A Columbia University rioter breaks into the school’s Hamilton Hall during a pro-Hamas disturbance, Photo: Alex Kent/Getty Images

While attending Columbia, Khalil acted as a spokesperson for the Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), a coalition of several Columbia University student organizations that advocate for the shared far-left and Islamist goal of the destruction of Israel.

Khalil, second from the Left, participates in “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” at Columbia / Photo: AP

CUAD officials have repeatedly called for violence and disruptions against American and foreign institutions.

For the most comprehensive list detailing the incitement and support for terrorism related to Khalil’s group, check out this X thread from Ryan Mauro of the Capital Research Center.

Moreover, Mr Khalil participated just last week in a disturbance at Barnard College (along with, apparently, Ilhan Omar’s daughter), in which he helped occupy an academic building with the explicit purpose of shutting down the campus.

Now, Khalil’s ideological allies in politics and the corporate media have taken to declaring that Khalil is a victim who should be allowed to protest and disrupt public and private proceedings as he sees fit, despite not being an American citizen. The people and institutions opposing his deportation claim the mantle of free speech, but none of them really care much about free speech. Had Khalil led disturbances and riots to support the rights of, say, Trump supporters to occupy and vandalize academic institutions, this same coalition would be the first to demand his immediate arrest and deportation.

As most non-citizens living in the United States probably understand, living in America is a privilege, not a right. If we are to live in a sovereign nation, the United States government must reserve the right to toss out the non-citizen trash when they purposely fan the flames of conflict and disharmony in our country.

Even if the Trump Administration wanted to deport Khalil merely for occupying a library and disrupting classes (without even covering the additional laundry list of incitement), that should be good enough grounds to launch him back to the Middle East.

Any non-citizen agitator who is leading a movement demanding civil disobedience and/or incitement to violence should be thrown out of the country. Period.

I admittedly have a significant added personal interest in deporting Hamas and Islamist-aligned individuals from the country (and you probably should, too), as their primary targets are Jews. Still, the standard does not need to involve ideological particulars. Sowing division between Americans and creating strife within our society is grounds for ending your stay here. He belongs on the next plane back to his homeland.

The Trump Administration should remain unapologetic in its defense of the deportation of Khalil and any other non-citizen agitator from abroad. Any other foreign national who participates in activities that support anti-American ideals or seeks to agitate against our civil society should meet the same fate.

