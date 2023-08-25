Recently retired longtime Government Health official Dr Anthony Fauci will not be teaching any classes at Georgetown University this semester, The Dossier has discovered.

Despite holding the newfound title as the Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine’s Department of Medicine, in addition to an affiliation with Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy, Fauci will not be instructing any classes for the Fall 2023 semester.

A robust search of the school’s schedule of classes found that Fauci is not even listed as an instructor in the Georgetown database.

In late June, the corporate media showered Fauci with praise for taking the new Georgetown gig, declaring him a selfless hero who was being willing to teach the next generation. Fauci, who is not exactly considered the most humble guy, flexed that he had plenty of other offers, but described the Georgetown position as a “no-brainer.”

Fauci made headlines this week after The Dossier highlighted a recent interview in which Fauci doubled down loon lockdowns and declared that they are a great tool to forcibly “vaccinate” people.

Since his appointment to the faculty, both Fauci and Georgetown have used elusive language in describing the role he will play on campus. He is said to have taken the positions to “inspire” and “mentor” students, but there is no indication that he will teach a course there.

“If my main goal is to serve as an inspiration for those younger individuals, then I’ll be part of the process of that flow of young people coming in and taking leadership roles,” Fauci said in a YouTube video released by Georgetown upon his appointment to the faculty. “If I accomplish that, I think I’ll make a major contribution to Georgetown.”

The McCourt School sent out a press release earlier this week welcoming their new faculty to campus, using similar elusive language in describing his role on campus.

“As a Distinguished University Professor at Georgetown, Fauci will participate in medical and graduate education and engage with students,” the statement said. “Fauci said he’s looking forward to combining his interests in medicine and public policy with his dual appointments in the School of Medicine and McCourt School, collaborating with colleagues and students across the university and mentoring and inspiring the next generation,” the website added.

It’s unclear what Fauci intends to do to “inspire” the students of Georgetown, but teaching a class in The Swamp is seemingly not on the table for the foreseeable future for the celebrity doctor who commandeered the Trump and Biden Administration’s Covid “response.” In the meantime, Fauci is said to be working on his memoir, which he recently sold to a major publishing house for an almost $5 million advance.

