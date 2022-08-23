No gene juice for you: CDC says unvaxxed won’t be eligible for updated Omicron boosters
"if you’re unvaccinated, you won’t be eligible for the updated formula until you complete a primary series with the existing Covid vaccines.”
Not that any mRNA holdouts are thinking about getting the shots at this point in the pandemic game, but it’s fascinating to observe the CDC’s half-baked attempt to deploy expired shots into the arms of the general public, acting as the de facto public marketing arm for a Big Pharma mRNA liquidation sales drive.
