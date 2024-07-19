Social media is ablaze with speculation that there was a high ranking FBI official behind former president Donald Trump at the Butler, PA rally over the weekend, where he was targeted for assassination.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way…

First of all, it’s a false story, based on nothing but the seeming fact that the FBI official is a fellow white woman with brown hair. Apparently, that’s enough these days to set the internet on fire. Second, The Dossier has investigated and confirmed the identity of the woman in question. She has no known connection to the feds whatsoever.

If you are to believe the clickbait merchants of X.com, Instagram, TikTok, and elsewhere, an FBI official by the name of Janeen Diguiseppi (the assistant director of the Insider Threat Office at FBI Headquarters) was in the audience filming the attack on President Trump, leaving many to conclude this speculative information as evidence of the assassination attempt being an inside job.

The bombastic accusation has spread far and wide on X, with tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions, of people engaging with the same assertion, based on nothing but a series of side by side photos of the FBI official and the woman in the crowd.

Dom Lucre, an infamous clickbait merchant on X, has garnered 12 million impressions for his post accusing Diguiseppi of being in the crowd.

Here’s a similar post from a man named Mike Engleman, who has secured 7.2 million views.

The post appears to have originated with the following account, who says he found the information on Instagram and TikTok. The post has 2.6 million views:

After conducting our due dilligence, The Dossier discovered that the woman in crowd is not the FBI official (they don’t even look alike!), but a woman named Lori Carney, who posted a video that corresponds to her location from the photos, live from her TikTok account during the shooting. Carney has locked her TikTok account (probably due to harrassment, because a bunch of strangers are heckling her and accusing her of being a fed), but we have obtained the video, which is posted below. Viewer discretion is advised:

Carney’s Linkedin and social media shows that she is a Trump supporter who works in private industry. She is, by all accounts, merely someone who reacted in her own way (as people often do) during a confusing, chaotic event, leading social media viewers to conclude that she is some kind of federal agent or part of a nefarious plot. There is no “right way” to react to a crisis such as an assassination attempt against the former president. To judge her behavior is to delve way too deeply into playing armchair psychologist.

This story serves as a good reminder that you need to block clickbait merchants forever. They are not helpful to the pursuit of truth, and they deliberately undermine such pursuits. Clicks are their currency. You must starve them of their precious clicks, so that they cannot be used to monetize the dissemination of false information. Social media platforms should implement policies to responsibly demonetize repeat perpetrators, so as to remove the incentive to promote falsehoods.

In addition to making America great again, we need to make critical thinkng great again.

