Contrary to the sentiments advanced by her fans, backers, and the corporate media, there is nothing “moderate” about Nikki Haley, the bought and paid for GOP candidate for president.

Nikki Haley is a moderate to those who believe that the multi trillion dollar wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were a good start to endless, devastating hyper interventionist madness.

Nikki Haley is a moderate to those who say the solution to anonymity on the internet is to impose a mass “verification” surveillance regime upon the United States.

Nikki Haley is a moderate to those who agree that the Patriot Act is a justified surveillance mechanism.

Nikki Haley is a moderate to those who can’t make up their mind about whether men can become women or if parents have the right to abuse their children.

Nikki Haley is a moderate to Americans who believe that a vax and booster pass should be required to hear her speak at public evens.

Nikki Haley is a moderate to those who say that politicians should betray their voters to the benefit of a select group of puppet masters, so that she can reap political and financial rewards in the process.

There is nothing moderate about Nikki Haley whatsoever, despite the media and her boosters portraying her as such. In representing the interests of the anti-human D.C. Uniparty, Nikki Haley is an extremist of the highest order, not a moderate.

When the primary season wraps up, let us hope that Donald Trump nukes Haley (and her donors) from his orbit, given the extremist agenda she and her backers seek to impose upon the citizenry.

