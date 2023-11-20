Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed suit against Pfizer, alleging the Pharma company “knowingly distributed” a popular ADHD drug to children “despite the drug’s pattern of failing quality control tests.”

“I am horrified by the dishonesty we uncovered in the investigation,” Paxton said in a tweet Monday evening, describing Pfizer’s intent to put an unsafe drug on the market, fool regulators, and defraud government healthcare systems.

The Texas AG notes that Pfizer and its partners “altered the drug’s testing method in violation of federal & state laws to ensure Quillivant passed regulatory hurdles and could continue to be sold.”

The full filing is available here.

Quillivant is an ADHD drug (with the same active ingredient as Ritalin) that has accounted for hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Pfizer and its partners.

Quality control issues, you say?

This lawsuit will hopefully serve as a reminder that the “quality control” and bald-faced lying issues persisted through the rollout of Pfizer’s novel mRNA injections.

Speaking of lies, this tweet is still live:

In fact, an entire organization has a website dedicated to tracking the bad batches of Covid-19 mRNA shots that resulted in catastrophe and tragedy for vaccine injured individuals.

This case serves as yet another reminder that Pfizer commits serial fraud and advances scientific falsehoods on a regular basis. As the lawsuit shows, this episode of American Pharma malfeasance didn’t start with Covid hysteria, but there were many cases during the Covid era of Pfizer executives lying through their teeth and misrepresenting their products to the masses.

Big Pharma behemoths are almost never held accountable for their actions.

Usually these things end with a slap on the wrist in the form of what seems like a significant fine. However, the government will then continue to partner with organizations like Pfizer, which, during the Covid era, siphoned hundreds of billions in taxpayer dollars in exchange for a “free” failed gene therapy injection.

Nonetheless, major props to the Texas AG for holding Pfizer accountable for this one.

As of today, zero states have taken legal action against Pfizer for its behavior during the Covid-19 era. However, Florida has impaneled a grand jury that is currently investigating Big Pharma and mRNA shot side effects.

Share