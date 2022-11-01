Military created prohibited digital tool to swiftly deny exemptions to its unlawful Covid-19 vaccine mandate
System is weaponized to automate rejections and generate denial letters.
The Dossier has obtained the “digital tool” that at least one branch of the U.S. military has been using to mass-deny soldiers who apply for an exemption to the Pentagon’s unlawful Covid-19 injection mandate.
This system, known as the "Religious Accommodations Appeal Generator" (RAGG), has been used by the Coast Guard to strike down nearly 99% of exempt…
