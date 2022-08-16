Meta and Pfizer to sponsor upcoming event series celebrating China’s subjugation of Hong Kong
Corporations whitewash human rights abuses to get into good graces of the CCP.
American corporations are lining up for the opportunity to get into the good graces of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), even if it means formally sponsoring Beijing’s hostile subjugation of the once semi-autonomous Hong Kong.
