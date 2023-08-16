Javier Milei

Javier Milei wants the people of Argentina to be free from the whims of central bankers and their partners who populate the global ruling class, and that makes him a problem to be dealt with.

To get a sense of the political and economic worldview of Javier Milei, start by learning that he named all of his five dogs after famous supply side economists, two of them being named Milton (for Milton Friedman) and Murray (for Murray Rothbard). Infuriated by their management of the Argentina Peso, Milei said he wants to “burn down the central bank,” and has spoken out against the power grab that is the climate hoax.

Milei is what the right leaning youths of America would describe as very “based.” He’s an avowed anarcho-capitalist, but with a more pragmatic approach to policy.

On Monday, Mr Milei delivered a shocking upset in the Argentina presidential primary vote, sending shockwaves across the world.

In the aftermath of the vote, Milei vowed to bring “an end to the parasitic, corrupt and useless political caste that exists in this country.”

“Today we took the first step toward the reconstruction of Argentina,” he added. “A different Argentina is impossible with the same people as always.”

If elected in Argentina’s general elections on October 22 (or a more likely November run off between the top two candidates), he would become the most anti-establishment force in Latin America to lead a nation since the 2019 election that saw Nayib Bukele become president of El Salvador.

Here’s how Reuters described what went down:

“Argentine radical far-right economist Javier Milei has unexpectedly won the country's primary vote, shaking up the race for the presidency and likely dealing a fresh blow to the peso.”

Whew, those are some fiery labels for a guy who wants to take a hands off approach to governance, lower taxes, and preserve the freedoms of Argentinians. And notably, all blame for the collapse of the peso now falls at the hands of Mr Milei, according to the press.

As you can see below, the corporate media is now doing all they can to sabotage Milei’s campaign, with totalitarian-minded regime stenographers regurgitating almost identical language in an attempt to rebrand him as a dangerous extremist.

It’s pretty clear the entirety of the Uniparty system fears this guy, and for good reason. In El Salvador, Bukele has garnered an unbelievable 90+% approval rating. His success is due to a policy recipe that includes preserving sovereignty, increasing law and order, and putting in place instruments that can help El Salvador to slowly break free from the global financial system. What these antagonistic forces seem to fear most is that Milei will achieve what Bukele did, but on an even bigger scale, given the comparative size of the population and economy of Argentina.

Ten years ago, the U.S. Dollar to Argentine Peso exchange rate saw one 1 dollar equaling around 5.5 pesos. Today, even with the dollar itself losing so much purchasing power for Americans, one dollar now gets you 350 pesos. Argentina’s national currency is in complete free fall. Their central bankers have failed the country, delivering devastating ramifications for the vast majority of the country’s 45 million Argentinians.

Check out Wikipedia’s full blown meltdown in their profile of Mr Milei.

Javier Milei will fast find himself becoming enemy number one of the most powerful and influential forces on earth. I sure hope he is ready to fight the good fight, and we wish him luck.

