A federal judge just unsealed hundreds of court documents from a 2015 lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein.

The New York con man and predator, who was facing a plethora of heinous charges before his suspicious death in 2019, had been linked to the elite of the elite in both the United States and abroad. There is very little we still know about the full scope of his operations, although independent journalists have done great work in exploring his worldwide network.

The site for the documents keeps crashing but you should be able to access them now if you type the website into archive.ph or web.archive.org.

The lawsuit doc dump will also contain information on some of Epstein’s accusers, and it may include prominent individuals who did not end up entertaining his “business” and “lifestyle” and alleged espionage pursuits, so I wouldn’t automatically consider every name in the files to be evidence that they were complicit in his operations.

So far, via

, we have further evidence of Bill Clinton’s involvement in Epstein’s operations.

According to the New York Post, President Clinton is mentioned over 50 times in the documents.

“Other names unsealed Wednesday included billionaire Glenn Dubin and his former private chef Rinaldo Rizzo,” reports Fox News.

A few questions to ponder:

Why did they choose to unseal the list now? Is the timeline random or more purposeful? Why won’t the corporate media challenge the broader narratives surrounding Epstein and his ties to powerful people, institutions, and governments? Much of what you’ll see in the media the rest of the week won’t depart from the neatly packed chronicles of a lone wolf “financier, wealthy man, and convicted sex offender.” Given Epstein’s aforementioned ties, will the real truth about Epstein’s activities ever be made public and fully disclosed?

