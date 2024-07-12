I started as a critic of Senator J.D. Vance, only to become a great admirer of his political leadership in short order. Unlike his reported finalist peers for the VP nomination under Donald Trump, J.D. Vance is the right choice because he has demonstrated the character, morals, wisdom, and righteousness that is essential for a mission-oriented vice president of the United States. And yes, he has an inspiring, uniquely American story to tell.

When J.D. Vance first arrived on the political scene some years back, I was intrigued by the prospect of him running for higher office, but as a man with a bit of a contrarian streak, I was initially hesitant to buy into the hype.

I highly recommend signing up for Techpresso, a free newsletter that covers the latest tech news, tools and insights. It now has over 100,000 readers, which includes many of America’s top tech leaders.

Sign up for Techpresso for free

Having read Hillbilly Elegy, I was aware of his remarkable personal journey, but a proper journalist would be wise to verify someone’s bonafides before being guided by nothing but a memoir.

In early 2020, at the beginning of the Covid hysteria era, Vance had initially taken an interest in the restrictionist camp of the lockdown divide, which brought some pointed online criticisms from yours truly.

Instead of looking away, Vance’s team immediately engaged on the issue in a thoughtful way, refusing to be rigidly bound by ideology or popularity contests. It would’ve been much easier for him to follow the trend, as politicans do. And those days were full of unknowns, and frank discussions about what we were facing and what to do about it. There were a million exit routes available, and to his great credit, he didn’t take any outs.

It only took days or weeks before Vance used his platform to take a leadership position on the Covid issue, but now, in the direction of protecting the rights of Americans whose businesses and neighborhoods were being steamrolled by the Faucists. The U.S. Marine veteran (who notoriously humbly refuses to bring up his service to our country during his political speeches) had demonstrated the ability to quickly gather information, react, and change course if necessary.

As Senator Vance, he authored and successfully passed critical legislation blocking government funding for mask mandates, in repeatedly taking measures to check government overreach on the Covid front.

He not only came full circle on the Covid issue, but his time in the Senate is rife with instances of J.D. Vance taking leadership positions on pro-American issues, using his seat of power to protect citizens from current and future attempts to mitigate our freedoms. We live in an America where our politicians seek to impose laws and policies that are extremely hostile to our most truly vulnerable communities. In the era of DEI, ESG, and other acronym ideals that trample upon working class families, Vance has made it his mandate to defend his constituents from further intrusions.

Since becoming a U.S. senator, J.D. Vance has been on the forefront on so many issues involving the preservation of liberty, within a chamber that is, sadly, commonly hostile to America’s founding ideals. So of course, some might be concerned that the Senate can’t afford to lose anymore Vance-like politicians.

Sure, J.D. Vance would be missed as a minority voice for freedom in the Senate, but he will be much more valuable to President Trump as his VP. In today’s America, the executive branch wields an enormous amount of power, and the president will need allies in D.C. who can manage these instruments of power in effective, moral, and consequential ways.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise why the man from Hillbilly Elegy has the respect and admiration of so many Americans, including President Trump. He doesn’t just talk the talk, but he walks the walk, and his tenure in the Senate proves that. Like Trump, he uniquely appeals, in his own way, to the “forgotten man” across America with his working class roots and “only in America” story. J.D. Vance presents tremendous upside, via a proven track record and an incredible personal story that will directly resonate with tens of millions of Americans, to a campaign that needs to pull off wins in midwestern swing states to secure the presidency. And unlike his VP “finalist” competitors, Vance is the only one who aligns with president Trump on both domestic and foreign policy.

J.D. Vance is the man for this moment, and he perfectly complements Donald Trump’s run for the presidency.

Share