“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” -Teddy Roosevelt

In the early days of the Covid hysteria era, the few of us who stayed tethered to reality and were enlightened enough to speak out against the madness of the times found ourselves with almost zero outspoken allies in critical credentialed areas of the field.

As one of the handful of people with a public platform who started to speak out on the lunacy in March of 2020, my inbox was filled with plenty of words of encouragement from those with considerable skin in the game. Yet they were unwilling to make their voice heard publicly, citing a very real threat to their wellbeing. Fair enough. As many of you can recall, not conforming to the correct Covid narrative was a potential career-ending sin for doctors and scientists.

And the silencing and censorship campaign, driven largely by government actors and Big Pharma, worked swimmingly. Check out MIT’s network plot of the leaders of the “anti-masking” movement in the United States.

“Most fundamentally, the groups we studied believe that science is a process, not an institution,” the MIT study found.

If you’re familiar with any of the aforementioned names, you’ll recognize that none of us are doctors or scientists (other than Elon, a rocket scientist).

With Stanford professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (along with a single-digit list of his colleagues in the field), we found a critical, credentialed ally in the movement against draconian government edicts.

Compared to Dr. Jay, I didn’t have nearly as much to lose. Sure, I was blacklisted from several publications and cable news networks for arguing that Covid was wildly overblown (gasp!) and mandates would ruin our country.

Bhattacharya, on the other hand, was a “man in the arena.” He put his entire career on the line. He was an early adopter of anti-lockdown ideas, and as a co-author in 2020 to the Great Barrington Declaration, he put real academic and credentialed scientific muster behind the anti-lockdown movement. For these acts of courage, Bhattacharya was relentlessly harassed and maligned by the legacy media and even his colleagues at Stanford. The old guard at Twitter (now X) rewarded his thoughts by censoring them.

Dr Bhattacharya was one of a handful of brave academics and scientists who created an opening to facilitate more outspoken efforts from men and women in the field. He helped to spark the first domino to fall that would break the censorship cartel, and we should be forever grateful to him for helping to turn the tide against the power-drunk tyrants.

Besides being incredibly qualified to run the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Dr. Jay is a thoroughly decent man. It has been an honor and a privilege to trade and debate ideas with him over the past few years. President-elect Trump has nominated the best of the best to advance the mission of making America healthy again.

