The U.S. intelligence community has finally acknowledged that hackers working for the Iranian government infiltrated and stole private communications from top Trump campaign officials, and then attempted to launder that information to the Biden-Harris administration for use against their political opponent.

However, the acknowledgment came with a giant information operation affixed to it.

In a joint statement released Wednesday evening, the U.S. intelligence community declared that the hack was a mere effort to break Americans’ faith in our electoral system and our “democratic institutions.”

“This malicious cyber activity is the latest example of Iran’s multipronged approach … to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our electoral process,” reads the statement.

The statement continues:

“Foreign actors are increasing their election influence activities as we approach November. In particular, Russia, Iran, and China are trying by some measure to exacerbate divisions in U.S. society for their own benefit, and see election periods as moments of vulnerability. Efforts by these, or other foreign actors, to undermine our democratic institutions are a direct threat to the U.S. and will not be tolerated.”

The Trump campaign revealed last month that several sensitive internal documents had been stolen from the campaign’s possession, and attributed the successful operation to Iran. Several news agencies, including Politico, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, acknowledged that they have received confidential material that was stolen from the Trump campaign, but have not publicized the internal docs. However, given that the corporate media and the Biden-Harris Administration are on the same team, it’s quite likely that the sensitive info has made its way to the Harris campaign.

Moreover, the intelligence community is engaged in a political mop-up job.

Iran is not attempting to “stoke discord and undermine confidence in our electoral process” and “democratic institutions.” No, Iran is trying to help Kamala Harris win the election.

The Biden-Harris Administration has allowed the regime that rules Tehran to access tens of billions of dollars in now-unfrozen funds. Some of that came from a $6 billion ransom payment made in 2023 for the release of American hostages. Tens of billions more have been released as part of the Iran deal framework, which removes the many Trump-era financial sanctions against Iran. That number is estimated, conservatively through the corporate media, at well over $50 billion dollars.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what could be motivating the Iranian government to break into the internal comms of the Trump campaign. During the Trump era, Tehran was poverty-stricken, without a path to further nuclear development, and isolated from the entire global financial system. Today, Iran is cash-flush and wreaking havoc through its proxy forces (Hezbollah, Houthis, etc), while stirring up tensions in the Middle East.

The Biden-Harris Administration has been very cozy with Iran, so cozy to the point that multiple senior officials in the administration have been accused of leaking and sharing classified information with Iran.

Last year, the Pentagon launched an investigation into how a top-secret security clearance was granted to a senior policy advisor named Ariane Tabatabai, who had previously taken part in an Iranian government-backed initiative.

In May, Republicans began to probe whether an infamously hyper-ideological, pro-Tehran Biden White House official named Robert Malley had shared classified information with the government of Iran.

Sure, the mullahs who rule Iran wouldn’t mind seeing American society further melting down over politics, but nothing indicates that it was the intention of their hack operation. By stealing information from the Trump campaign and sending it to the now-Harris campaign and their corporate media allies, Iran’s intentions couldn’t be more clear.

Iran wants Kamala Harris to win. It’s that simple. Every political and economic indicator points to that obvious reality. Iran wants to keep its newfound riches and its stronger geopolitical posture. Donald Trump winning the 2024 election would immediately jeopardize all of those gains.

