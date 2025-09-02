Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has cracked the code to achieving an eight-figure net worth on a $174,000 salary.

The Somali-born legislator’s wealth has soared over the past year, with her and her husband becoming incredibly wealthy seemingly overnight, if one is to believe her financial disclosures.

“Omar reported in her latest financial disclosure that she and her husband, former political consultant Tim Mynett, accumulated a net worth at the end of 2024 ranging from at least $6 million to $30 million,” the Washington Free Beacon reported Monday.

Omar and her husband, a leftist political operative named Tim Mynett, began fleecing the public immediately after the Minnesota representative was elected as a Congresswoman.

In 2020, Omar deployed millions of dollars from her campaign account to her husband’s consulting firm, but eventually stopped the practice when the media began aggressively reporting on the issue.

So the road to riches became more challenging. Given that Omar and her husband had limited capital to deploy for insider trading purposes, she could not simply take the patented Nancy Pelosi approach to wealth generation.

Mynett’s ambitions led him down a path to quasi-entrepreneurship. Well… more like the D.C. consultant class scammer version of quasi-entrepreneurship.

But in 2023 and 2024, disclosures showed that Mynett had become an unmitigated disaster of an executive, and he and Omar reported an inconsequential net worth of around 50 grand.

Omar’s hubby got in way over his head and made a bunch of promises he could not keep. Just last year, Mynett and his business partner were sued for allegedly defrauding a California winery. Another lawsuit alleged fraudulent misrepresentation. As of 2024, Mynett-related entities reportedly owed over a million dollars to South Dakota cannabis executives, after recently settling a separate fraud lawsuit.

But that all changed with Rose Lake Capital, which lists Mr Mynett as a founder of the company.

Very low effort website design

What the heck does Rose Lake Capital do?

Nobody really seems to know. And that doesn’t really seem to matter. The group has virtually zero media footprint. What we do know is they’ve claimed to have the “previous experience” of $60 billion in assets under management, whatever that means. Rose Lake also claims to have executives on board who have worked in 80+ countries. It lists Adam Ereli, a former registered foreign agent for Qatar, as one of its advisers. Also listed as an adviser is former senator Max Baucus, who served as Barack Obama’s ambassador to China.

Rose Lake Capital website

“Rose Lake is focused on unique global opportunities where our experience can create bespoke solutions for our clients and partners,” reads a description on the one-page company website. “Our team of world class experts harness their combined centuries of experience, and deep global networks built from on-the-ground work in more than 80 countries working across business, politics, banking and diplomacy.”

“From distressed assets to buying publicly traded companies – our team has the prowess to execute the right opportunities,” the Rose Lake description continues. “At Rose Lake we tap into our extensive global network to create strategic partnerships to maximize the strength of the businesses we partner with.”

To make matters even more suspect, the listed address for Rose Lake’s corporate headquarters is a WeWork building in Washington, D.C.

Man, inflation really must be out of control when people who claim to have $60 billion AUM can’t even afford their own building in D.C.

Is Rose Lake working with foreign governments, even foreign adversaries, and the like? Nobody knows! But rest assured, the partners to the firm are securing the bag.

The Free Beacon reports that Rose Lake had virtually no money in the bank at the beginning of 2024. But by the end of the year, Mynett and Omar’s stake in the company reached up to $25 million, according to disclosures.

The report continues:

Shortly after Mynett launched Rose Lake Capital, Omar formed the U.S.-Africa Policy Working Group, where she leads a group of 20 members of Congress "committed to building partnership with the continent of Africa." Since then, both Omar and Mynett have been pictured at events hosted by the EBII Group, a company that helps facilitate international investments in Africa. Omar was the keynote speaker at EBII’s African Leaders and Partners forum in 2023, where she advocated for U.S. investment in Africa and called on Congress to institute policies including a "$44 billion lifeline for African communities." During that same forum, Hailer, in his capacity as Rose Lake’s CEO, facilitated a panel discussion on the challenges faced by investors seeking to get their funds out of African countries.

So there you have it. Omar might be using her legislative powers to set hubby and his partners up for a gold rush in Africa. Omar, by the way, has substantial connections to private and governmental power brokers in East Africa. Were these foreign contacts exploited to generate tens of millions of dollars in newfound wealth?

Jordan Schachtel is the publisher of The Dossier. He can be reached at jds921@protonmail.com