Over the weekend, I signed up for BlueSky, the social media platform that has become a popular online conversation venue and safe space for left-wingers in the wake of the election of Donald Trump. Hours later, I was banned forever. Not just suspended. Banned without explanation. Disappeared. Off to Gulag, forever!

Banned without explanation

The idea for BlueSky was originally conceived by Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, as a decentralized alternative to Twitter. Funny enough, BlueSky was intended to act as a censorship-resistant and decentralized protocol to accommodate those upset with Twitter’s hyper-censorious woke mafia. Those who were on X/Twitter during the Covid hysteria days are all too familiar with the reality that the old guard of Twitter was quick to banish and shadowban voices critical of popular narratives. Opposition to Covid policies or speaking out against the woke hierarchy would often result in an immediate and permanent ban. BlueSky was Jack Dorsey’s solution to the “content moderation” issue.

Today, BlueSky serves the exact opposite of its intended purpose. It’s probably why Dorsey resigned from the board earlier this year. It’s a respite for liberals who are infuriated by the fact that X, under Elon Musk, will not engage in “content moderation” (censorship) against their political opponents. It’s become a safe space for those coping and seething about Donald Trump’s decisive victory. At least for now, these anti-Trump, leftwing, censorious forces have coalesced around BlueSky, a place where all of their carefully crafted narratives and ideas are safe from any and all criticism.

After signing up, with my settings on default, I quickly discovered that BlueSky is an absolute loony bin. Take a look at a few of the screenshots from the default homepage feed:

BlueSky is nothing more than complete and total anti-Trump pathological madness, in addition to a plethora of weird anime, topped with a heaping scoop of degeneracy. Far from its corporate media-advertised depiction as a place for joy and friendly conversation. BlueSky is a safe space for seething left-wingers to engage exclusively with their political allies and to rage at their perceived enemies.

I was banned from the platform after a mere matter of hours. I signed up to test the incredibly suspect and now-proven false claim that BlueSky is decentralized (you can find it on Wikipedia). I quickly found that BlueSky is very much not decentralized, but just the opposite. It’s perhaps the most censorship-heavy and centralized social media platform there is.

What was my great sin?

I was banned for declaring that there are only two genders.

Yes, that was the straw that broke the “decentralized” camel’s back.

I wrote that post with the intent to challenge the sensibilities of the freak brigade that populates the website, and to test the notion that BlueSky was a platform for robust speech.

It turns out BlueSky is just an Antifa/BLM outpost for those who didn’t get their wish on Election Day. I never intended on hanging out there, so good riddance, BlueSky! Now you all know the truth about that place. I highly recommend continuing the conversation here on Substack and X.

