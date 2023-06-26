The article below is available only to paid subscribers. Please consider supporting The Dossier and getting access to subscribers-only articles and discussion forums every Monday!

SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus behind covid hysteria (COVID-19), was branded in a very peculiar fashion.

SARS stands for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. To scientists and doctors, this signals a virus that carries a significant burden of severe disease and death. Yet the most obvious conflict in the terminology is the reality that the vast majority of people don’t develop Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome from covid. As the last three years have shown, covid-19 amounted to something between the common cold and a rebranded flu.

So what exactly happened that resulted in a threatening SARS(!) designation?