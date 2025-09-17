The Dossier

The Dossier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
4dEdited

Think ahead. Any power expansion initially designed to deal with violent political fanatics will be turned against freedom loving Americans the next time mentally diseased authoritarian leftists install themselves in the Executive Branch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard's avatar
Richard
4d

Another category is needed. State and Local officials denying constitutional rights under color of law. There are about a dozen states, virtually all big cities and numerous other local government entities that do this. They are all more or less affiliated with leftist extremists and will not cooperate with the steps you outline. Same with Five Eyes. The other 4 all are supporting Hamas and who knows what else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jordan Schachtel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture