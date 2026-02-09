Share

The AI era has forever changed the world of content creation, and I’ve determined that writers have seemingly no choice but to adapt to it or be swept into the sea of slop.

When you read an article online in 2026, there’s a legitimate question worth asking: did a human being actually write this? Was it composed by a person? Was it a hybrid human-AI production? Or was it simply generated by “Chat,” Claude, Grok or some other large language model in mere milliseconds?

AI-generated content is everywhere now, and the quality of its work is only getting better. Sure, that totally sucks for those of us who find a valuable skillset disintegrating overnight, but on the flipside, it’s creating a clear path forward for those who want to separate themselves from the pack.

The slop tsunami is real. We’re seeing an explosion of AI-generated content across every corner of the internet. Much of it mimics human writing well enough that most readers can’t immediately spot the difference. I feel like I can see it most of the time, but more and more trickery is being employed to make it more difficult to distinguish from human prose.

Nonetheless, the slop epidemic is raising the bar for genuine authenticity. It’s forcing writers to prove they’re real.

So how do you prove you’re real in 2026?

Video.

And that’s why we are going to bring back The Dossier Podcast.

I’ve thought for quite some time about this issue, and I decided that’s the best way to move forward here. The writing will still continue at The Dossier, but it will be equally complementary with video/audio podcast content.

While writer Jordan can easily be hijacked by the latest AI iteration, podcast Jordan still has lots of staying power. So that’s where we’re taking this thing.

Podcasting has continued to explode over the past few years. But in my view, the space is desperate for more signal in so much noisy nonsense.

We aren’t abandoning writing at all. We are just pairing it with verifiably human stuff. Ideally, our video content isn’t going to replace the writing.

Yes, AI-generated video is a thing. Deepfakes are a thing. But the technical barriers are vast and i have a hard time believing that a bot version of your favorite writer/journalist/etc will ever make for compelling listening and watching.

There is an opportunity here to lean into authenticity, and I’m going to embrace it. While others complain about AI ruining everything, let’s see what we can do here before becoming totally blackpilled on everything in the genre.

Again, this is good news for people with something to offer. The AI slop era is making genuine human insight more valuable, not less. You just need to prove you’re the real deal, and video/audio is the most effective way to do that. So that’s what we are gong to do.

We appreciate the tens of thousands of you who are going to join us on this journey.

Best

Jordan

Share