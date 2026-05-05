The Dossier

The Dossier

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Rich
May 5

This is what happens when you let the Government decide the rules instead of letting the free enterprise of Capitalism innovate for the USA..

Also, everyone in Congress is bought and sold and will always follow the money instead of Loyalty to America and Americans

Smh

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Richard's avatar
Richard
May 5

We are afflicted with morons.

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