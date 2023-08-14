The Biden Administration announced Monday that Maui residents may qualify for a whopping “one-time $700 payment per household” for hurricane relief efforts.

No, sadly, this is not a joke. The tweet came from the official White House account.

And that’s it for now, Jack! Zelensky and the gang need F-16s, after all. Enjoy your $700 stimmy while inflation is flying and gas is at $5 a gallon for regular on Maui. Hope it lasts more than a few days!

Let’s do some back of the napkin math to figure out what the total disbursement could end up being for the whole of Maui.

There are about 71,000 and change homes on Maui, according to real estate data, so $700 per Maui household would amount to only about $50 million dollars. And it’s not clear if those who live in unimpaired areas even qualify.

It’s safe to say that it’s not even a drop in a bucket for a government with a multi trillion dollar annual budget. They can do a lot better, and they should.

But it’s an even bigger slap in the face to Maui residents, given that the Biden Administration is simultaneously pushing for an additional $25 billion to Ukraine, or 500x the money that is being offered to Maui.

On Sunday, America’s cadaver president appeared to have no idea what had happened in Maui, offering “no comment” to reporter inquiries on the devastating tragedy.

The Biden administration is also seeking $12 billion from Congress for the U.S. government’s disaster relief fund (which may or may not be used for Maui), but legislators committed to the Slava Slush Fund may seek to tie relief dollars to the Ukraine package to ensure that another massive Kiev aid bill passes. Despite Republican leadership continuing to support the Ukraine boondoggle, it appears that a standalone Ukraine bill will not pass the house [A senior House Republican told Axios last week that a standalone Ukraine bill would be "an absolute disaster"], so Hawaiians may have to be held legislatively hostage to make sure that Zelensky gets paid.

Share