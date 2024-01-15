Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has spent recent weeks waging a heroic public campaign to overturn the Diversity, Equity, and inclusion (DEI) agenda in academia.

But after dedicating his energies to fighting the DEI monster, Ackman has thrown his political and monetary weight behind a man named Dean Phillips, a virtually unheard of Democratic Party primary challenger to President Biden.

Ackman announced the news on X.com/Twitter Sunday, adding that he has wired $1 million to the political action committee supporting his run.

So who is Dean Phillips (DFL-MN)?

The heir to his family’s business dynasty, he’s been in Congress for a few terms, but retired in November to challenge Biden.

In short, he’s the personification of the modern Democratic Party.

Phillips votes in lockstep with the Democratic Party

On his presidential campaign website, Phillips places DEI at the forefront of his agenda.

A deeper dive on Phillips suggests that the man doesn’t have a single anti-establishment bone in his body, despite Ackman claiming otherwise. Far from an anti-establishment force, he is an enforcer of the establishment.

As a Congressman, Phillips founded the Stakeholder Capitalism Caucus. For those familiar with the World Economic Forum (WEF), you probably already know what that means. For the uninitiated, Stakeholder Capitalism is a term coined by WEF founder Klaus Schwab. It has nothing to do with capitalism, but serves as a means to deliver corporate ideological subserviency to the state, similar to how enterprise is structured in China.

After launching the Stakeholder Capitalism Caucus, Phillips went on to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos, joining the Biden Administration’s official delegation for the confab.

Far from leaving the WEF agenda behind, Mr Philips stands proudly behind his promotion of the Davos agenda. In a recent tweet, he reminded readers of his role in founding the congressional caucus that pays homage to the WEF ideological doctrine.

The man has nothing to offer on his own, so he has sold himself as a mere political vessel for the globalist anti-human agenda. He’s a “Biden challenger” who belongs to the exact same team. He’s controlled opposition through and through.

It’s clear that Ackman won’t truly buck the system. And despite waging a righteous fight in recent weeks, he has reverted back to the institutional plantation.

