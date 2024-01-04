Following the high profile resignation of serial plagiarist Claudine Gay, Harvard has announced that Alan Garber, the school’s longtime provost, will step in as interim president.

So who is Alan Garber?

A college classmate and longtime admirer of Bill Gates, Dr Garber has made a killing through his appointments on the boards of pharmaceutical companies. During the Covid era, he was best known for his fear mongering proclamations, and his successful lobbying for government spending to the tune of trillions of dollars to “combat the virus.”

The Boston Globe describes the academic physician as a man who “helped guide the school through the COVID-19 pandemic,” but that “guidance” doesn’t seem so independent, to put it mildly.

Using the CMS Open Payments database, The Dossier has discovered that Garber has received a stunning $6.7 million from pharmaceutical companies from 2016-2022.

Those two companies are Exelixis, Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, through which Garber serves on their respective boards of directors. The Exelixis gig, according to SEC filings, appears to pay him hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock options. As a board member of Vertex, Garber earns almost half a million in stock options a year. Vertex is a “strategic collaborator” on “mRNA medicines” with Moderna. Taking 2023 into account, Garber has received at least $7.5 million in Pharma payments since 2016. And that’s all on top of his $950,000+ annual salary at Harvard.

When reached by the Harvard Crimson, a spokesperson for Vertex said that “Dr. Garber’s payments are the lowest on our board currently,” dismissing the idea that there was anything unethical concerning his role with the pharmaceutical company.

Harvard was one of the most authoritarian campuses during the Covid era, with university leadership (that includes Garber) instituting both vaccine and booster mandates, while firing all staff that refused to accommodate the mRNA mandate. And that policy did not make any room for health considerations. One such fired former Harvard staffer, who spoke with The Dossier on background, was dismissed after refusing to take a booster, despite having major documented reactions to the first two shots.

Dr. Garber’s hasn’t published much scholarly work while at Harvard, but he has commented on Covid-19 in high profile publications.

In late March of 2020, Garber co authored a piece in The New York Times, which was modestly titled, “Will Our Economy Die Of Coronavirus?”

“A conventional fiscal response on the scale we need to avoid a depression will require trillions of dollars of government spending,” they write, adding that “investment in protective equipment and tests would be a far less expensive, better way to stimulate the economy than giveaways and transfers.”

They then praise the work of the Gates Foundation, but declared that the federal government will need to step in on tough of Gates’s generous “philanthropy.”

The piece ends by quoting John Maynard Keynes, the technocratic eugenicist who is a favorite of left wing economists, declaring that without an imminent multi trillion dollar monetary infusion, “it is our economy that will be dead.”

In 2021, Garber wrote an article in JAMA praising Bill Gates for how he “presciently warned” about a novel virus. In the piece, Garber says that more “public health measures” will be necessary the next time we face another Covid-like crisis.

Gates and Garber appear to be close confidants, and maintain similar personal and professional networks.

Gates, the world’s most notorious and influential “public health” underwriter, has long provided financial support to the founder of Exelixis.

Though the length of his tenure as president is uncertain, the Harvard Corporation has not revealed if Garber will be in the running as the permanent replacement for the disgraced Claudine Gay.

Share