The Dossier

The Dossier

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Gym+Fritz's avatar
Gym+Fritz
16h

Currently reading the latest, excellent, book by Ian McEwan, and couldn’t help but pause and wonder if any parts of it were AI. I don’t think so. The way McEwan uses words to tell his very mundane story so as to maintain interest, evoke emotions, and transcend the words themselves is sort of amazing. It used to be said that the reader is the real author, making the writer just a facilitator of sort. I would hate to think that we may eventually loose the capacity of people like McEwan, because of AI. We would enter a new kind of dark age.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
16h

Just for entertainment, you should ask AI to write an article about this problem. I don't have a subscription to one of the high end models but I assume you do. My entertainment is sparring with the low end models about stuff that I am personally knowledgeable about. Lots of errors there

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