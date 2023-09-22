A handful of brave GOP members of Congress want to put the kibosh on Dr Fauci’s taxpayer-funded perks, which reportedly include a limousine, a full time driver, and a fully staffed U.S. Marshals security detail.

Rep. Dale Strong (R-AL) introduced a bill Thursday that has thus far been branded the "No Taxpayer Funded Detail for Anthony Fauci" act.

“When I discovered that Dr. Fauci still had a taxpayer-funded driver and personal guards after he stepped down, I felt that it was another example of Washington bureaucrats putting themselves above the American people,” Rep Strong said in a statement.

“Our country is $33 trillion in debt. Taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for Dr. Fauci’s security detail, especially when Fauci was one of the highest-paid federal employees in the U.S.,” he added.

Fauci’s taxpayer-funded detail is estimated to cost the U.S. taxpayer around $1 million dollars per month, according to comparable previous security details. Contrary to popular belief, the “retired” NIAID chief reportedly remains on staff via a no show job at the NIAID, so that he can receive his U.S. Marshals security detail.

The bill thus far has 4 co-sponsors: Rep. Mike Rodgers (R-AL), Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), Rep Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Rep Barry Moore (R-AL).

In July, Sen Rand Paul announced on Fox News that he had confirmed the rumors of Fauci having a taxpayer-funded limo, driver, and security detail.

Over the course of the 2019-2021 Covid hysteria years, Fauci became a very wealthy man, seeing his net worth increasing from $7.6 million in 2019 to $12.6 million, according to disclosures.

On Thursday, he went on MSNBC with White House stenographer Mehdi Hasan to justify his taxpayer-funded perks.

Much of the 30 minute interview is simply Mr Hasan telling Fauci how great he is, with Fauci agreeing with the sentiment. Finally, in the last few minutes, the issue of his security detail comes up.

Fauci said that he receives death threats from “far right extremists” because he disagreed with President Trump on some things, and that comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are further fanning the flames for these so-called extremists to act out their Fauci hate.

The always humble Fauci then told viewers, “in my career, I've been involved in saving, literally, millions of lives,” blaming misinformation for the possibility that large swaths of the population could be upset with him.

