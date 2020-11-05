Global data: COVID-19 recovery rate approaching 99.9%
With 'record cases' comes a record low death rate.
The recovery rate from COVID-19 — the disease that originated in Wuhan, China and was once advertised as the plague of the century — will soon reach 99.9%, and is currently within a range of 99.75%-99.875%, according to the best estimates based on WHO and CDC statistics.
Parallel to the electoral chaos currently enveloping the United States, world govern…
