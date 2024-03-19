This week marks four full years since the world shut down, and a dark cloud of tyranny quickly enveloped the whole world.

Four years ago, the Trump Administration made the fateful decision to initiate the infamous policy guideline titled, “15 Days To Slow The Spread.”

We didn’t know it at the time, but that moment would mark the functional end of the Trump presidency. A pandemic/plandemic couldn’t have come at a worse time for President Trump. At the time, he had finally regained his mandate, after the corporate media and the American administrative state waged a series of relentless black propaganda sabotage campaigns against the legitimacy of his White House. Trump was handicapped by all kinds of nonsensical allegations, but had finally seemingly broken free from the assault, until the Covid era swept all of that away. But it’s unfair to blame the sweeping global power grabs on one man, who merely made the same catastrophic mistake (for most of the world’s tyrants, however, it was merely just leaning into their impulses, and not a political mistake) that every other world leader made.

Nonetheless, that moment marked the end of any organized powerful resistance to the “solutions” our central planner betters had planned for us. America fell into the pit of madness, and remained in that state of disruption for the next few years.

In his recent books, the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab dedicates lots of space to attacking Americans who won’t confirm to his agenda, knowing full well that we make up the greatest quantitative bulwark to the technocratic tyranny that the Davos class seeks to impose upon the masses. Unlike anywhere else around the world, there are still tens of millions of Americans who believe deeply in our country’s foundational principles. We possess the strongest concentration of a coalition for liberty around the world, and there is no close second. For many Americans families, liberty is in our blood and it has been there for generations. And no amount of academic or institutional brainwashing was going to shake that from our cores.

But when the Covid chaos consumed America, and became endorsed by the anti-establishment White House, it became a multi-year checkmate. Despite some valiant resistance from small pockets within our country, it just wasn’t enough. The globalist authoritarian maniacs had won, and they were only getting started.

Though the world continues to shift into a multipolar geopolitical dynamic, it still remains true that Americans are responsible, whether we like it or not, for preserving freedom both at home and abroad. Freedom is not preserved through kinetic warfare in the Middle East or through trade policy. It is the American people who are responsible for shining that bright beacon of freedom. We set the tone, for better or worse. As America goes, so goes the world. For all of our faults, no freedom-loving man or woman wants to live in a world led by the despotic, amoral techno-fascist regime that runs China.

Yes, the Covid hysteria era caught us off guard, leading to incredible despair and misery across the planet. However, on the bright side, this era has awakened so many sleeping giants. Liberty-loving Americans are now more aware than ever before about the threats to our freedoms. And a more global resistance to tyranny has formed, as we’ve witnessed through the likes of more and more elected leaders who share our principles.

The next time the global ruling class attempts to pull these shenanigans, we should hope that enough Americans are ready and able to form both the conceptual and physical resistance to tyranny, creating an opening and an inspiration for the free peoples of the world to follow suit.

Share