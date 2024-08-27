There are fewer active Navy SEALs in the U.S. military than there should be, and it’s largely because of the Biden Administration’s Covid vaccine mandate enforced upon active duty troops, according to the Navy captain who was in charge of several classes of SEAL training.

Captain Bradley Geary, the former Commanding Officer of the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command (which oversees the heralded Navy SEAL (BUD/S) training program), has attritbuted the soaring attrition rates under his command to the effects of the Covid vaccine mandate on the U.S. military.

Appearing on the "Shawn Ryan Show,” Captain Geary, who has had a long, decorated career, with various combat deployments in the SEAL Teams, said the vaccine was the “only variable” that caused a spike in attrition during training.

“The only thing that changed between class 350 and 351… the mandatory Covid vaccine. It’s the only variable that changed,” he tells the host, Shawn Ryan, who is a retired Navy SEAL who just interviewed President Trump.

Capt Geary was the commanding officer who oversaw BUD/S classes 350 through 353.

“The mandate for the vaccine came down for class 350, but it was the week before Hell Week, so we said no we are going to waive that,” he said. “That’s way too close. That’s way too much risk. We don’t know what’s going to happen, so we let them do it after Hell Week.”

Capt Geary continues:

“So 351 was the very first class that we gave the Covid vaccine to as they started the first phase [of BUD/S school].”

“All the attrition data for classes 351, 352 … and 353 showed that the majority of the attrition happened within the first 48 to 72 hours of those classes, which is another anomaly that was different from anything we’ve seen in the past.”

Capt Geary mentioned that in one class, “over 100 people quit within 72 hours.”

The data indeed shows a massive attrition spike when the Covid shots were first imposed upon BUD/S classes. They then went back to normal historic levels once the military rescinded the mandate.

I highly encourage you to listen to or watch the entire podcast. Captain Geary is currently being made the fall guy by the Navy for a tragic death that occurred during SEAL class 352 (which Geary attributes to the candidates use of performance enhacing drugs). During the podcast, Geary’s attorneys also discuss how he repeatedly sought Covid vaccine exemptions for his trainees, only to receive continuous blanket denials from the admiral in charge of issuing exemptions.

The Dossier has reported that the Covid vaccine mandate has decimated military recruiting efforts and has led to widespread injuries throughout the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Navy SEALs are just one of many forces that have been set back by the catastrophic mandate. On August 24, 2021, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memo mandating mRNA “vaccination” for active duty military service members. Under the direction of the Biden Administration, the Pentagon then unlawfully forced U.S. service members to take the shots, under the threat of separation, court martial, and other severe ramifications.

